Still: Aribo Must Work Hard To Regain Spot At Southampton

Southampton coach Will Still has disclosed that Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo must work hard in training to get back to the team.



The Nigerian international is yet to feature for Southampton in the ongoing Championship.



In a chat with Daily Echo, Still stated that Aribo must fight for his place in the team.



“We’ve got 25 or 24 players in the squad with three keepers, and every week we have to leave out six, which is huge, and Aribo missed almost a whole pre-season,” Still said, per daily echo.

“We’re just working him back in when we can and where we feel the opportunity’s right. But again, you have to balance everything and take everything into consideration.



“There’s a lot of players in those positions now, and honestly, the part I hate the most in football is leaving people out and telling them they’re not involved. Sometimes you don’t even have a reason; it’s just a decision I’ve got to make. I realise they’ve got to be patient and they’ve got to read the room, read the situation.



“But I’d rather be honest about it and tell them the way it is. With results and performances like they are, any next game is an opportunity for other people. If they get theirs, then so be it.”



