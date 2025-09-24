Europa League: Moffi Scores Again As Nice Suffer Home Defeat To Roma

Terem Moffi was on the score sheet but it was once again not enough as OGC Nice lost 2-1 to AS Roma, on matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League on Wednesday.

Moffi was also on target on Saturday in a league clash against Brest which Nice lost 4-1.

The Super Eagles striker pulled a goal back against Roma when he scored from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

Roma had raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Evan Ndicka and Gianluca Mancini in the 52nd and 55th minutes respectively.

In another matchday 1 Europa League encounter Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Celtic in their 1-1 draw away to Red Star Belgrade.

Iheanacho, who came on in the 46th minute, put Celtic 1-0 up 10 minutes into the second half before the host equalised on 65 minutes.

Meanwhile in other matchday 1 fixtures Nottingham Forest, without Super Eagles duo Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi, held Real Betis to a 2-2 draw in Spain, Midtjylland beat Sturm Graz 2-0, PAOK and Maccabi Tel Aviv played 0-0, Dinamo Zagreb defeated Fenerbahce 3-1 and Freiburg pipped Basel 2-1.

Also, Malmo lost 2-1 at home to Ludogorets and Portuguese outfit SC Braga overcame Feyenoord 1-0.

By James Agberebi



