Close Menu
    World Football

    Carabao Cup: Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea Know Round Of 16 Opponents

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Premier League champions Liverpool will play FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup round of 16, BBC Sport reports.

    Carabao Cup holders Newcastle United host Tottenham and Wolves will entertain Chelsea in an all-Premier League ties while Arsenal, who have not won the competition since 1993, face Brighton.

    Grimsby Town, the only League Two side still standing and conquerors of Manchester United, get another home tie against Premier League Brentford.

    Also Read: Liverpool Defender Faces Months Out With Torn Cruciate Ligament

    And with three Welsh sides in the last 16 for the first time, it was perhaps inevitable there would be an all-Welsh clash as Wrexham host Cardiff City, with 2013 winners Swansea handed a tie against Manchester City.

    It will be the first meeting between Wrexham and Cardiff since 2002.

    The fixtures will be played in the week of 27 October.

    Carabao Cup round of 16 draw:

    Arsenal v Brighton

    Grimsby Town v Brentford

    Swansea City v Manchester City

    Newcastle United v Tottenham

    Wrexham v Cardiff City

    Liverpool v Crystal Palace

    Wolves v Chelsea

    Wycombe v Fulham


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.