Liverpool Defender Faces Months Out With Torn Cruciate Ligament

Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni faces months out with a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee, Sky in Italy reports.

The centre-back suffered the injury making his Liverpool debut in last night’s Carabao Cup win over Southampton.

Leoni was stretchered off in the 78th minute with his left knee strapped up, having impressed on his first appearance since signing from Parma in the summer for £26m.

Head coach Arne Slot said at full-time that the 18-year-old was “down, because for him it didn’t feel good immediately”.

“This is something now we have to assess and normally these things don’t happen in five to 10 minutes, you have to wait until tomorrow to see how he comes in and then maybe do an MRI scan to know more,” Slot said.

“Let’s hope for the best.”

The news is a blow to Slot who only has Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as alternative recognised centre-backs.



