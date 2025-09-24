Dele-Bashiru Ruled For One Month With Injury

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will be sidelined for around one month due to a muscle injury, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international copped the injury in Lazio’s 1-0 loss to Roma last weekend.

Dele-Bashiru was replaced by Read Belahyane in the 14th minute of the encounter.

The Eagles will also without Matias Vecino, and Nicolo Rovella for a number of weeks.

Read Also:‘We Pray For More’ — Arokodare Sends Message To Wolves Fans After Goal In Everton Win

Dele-Bashiru is now a major doubt for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Crocodiles of Lesotho, and Squirrels of Benin Republic next month.

Nigeria will take on Lesotho in a matchday nine encounter in Bloemfontein on Saturday, 5 October.

Eric Chelle’s side will be away to the Squirrels of Benin Republic four days later.

Dele-Bashiru has made four league appearances for Lazio this season without a goal, and an assist to his name.

Maurizio Sarri’s side will be away to Genoa this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



