    Dele-Bashiru Ruled For One Month With Injury

    Adeboye Amosu

    Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will be sidelined for around one month due to a muscle injury, reports Completesports.com.

    The Nigeria international copped the injury in Lazio’s 1-0 loss to Roma last weekend.

    Dele-Bashiru was replaced by Read Belahyane in the 14th minute of the encounter.

    The Eagles will also without Matias Vecino, and Nicolo Rovella for a number of weeks.

    Dele-Bashiru is now a major doubt for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Crocodiles of Lesotho, and Squirrels of Benin Republic next month.

    Nigeria will take on Lesotho in a matchday nine encounter in Bloemfontein on Saturday, 5 October.

    Eric Chelle’s side will be away to the Squirrels of Benin Republic four days later.

    Dele-Bashiru has made four league appearances for Lazio this season without a goal, and an assist to his name.

    Maurizio Sarri’s side will be away to Genoa this weekend.

