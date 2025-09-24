Flying Eagles Won't Disappoint At FIFA U-20 World Cup --Ekpo

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes the Flying Eagles won’t disappoint Nigerians at the fast-approaching FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.



He made this known on the backdrop of Nigeria’s impressive display in the friendly games played against Chile and Australia, respectively.



Recall that the Flying Eagles held Chile to a 1-1 draw before defeating Australia 3-1 on Tuesday.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that the Flying Eagles have done well with the tune-up matches they have played so far.

Read Also:‘We Pray For More’ — Arokodare Sends Message To Wolves Fans After Goal In Everton Win



“I am really impressed with the result of the friendly matches the Flying Eagles have played so far.



“It’s an indication that the team is moving in the right direction, going by the games they played against Chile and Australia.



“This positive sign goes to show that the Flying Eagles won’t disappoint when the tournament kicks off this weekend. I am confident the team will do well at the tournament.”



Nigeria will contend with Norway, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia in Group F.



