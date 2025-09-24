‘We Pray For More’ — Arokodare Sends Message To Wolves Fans After Goal In Everton Win

Tolu Arokodare is determined to score more goals for Wolverhampton Wanderers after hitting target in Tuesday night’s 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Everton, reports Completesports.com.

Arokodare failed to register a goal in his previous three outings for the Old God.

The Nigeria international however scored Wolves’ second goal at the Molineux three minutes from time.

The 24-year-old replaced Strand Larsen in the 68th minute.



He latched onto a through ball from fellow substitute Joao Gomes before dinking the ball over Mark Travers in the Everton goal.

After the game, Arokodare took to social media to send a message to fans, saying on X: “First goal in gold and we pray for more. Next round let’s go!! #teatime ☕️”.

Arokodare will now seek to add to this goal, and open his Premier League account as soon as possible.

The forward joined Wolves from Belgian Pro League outfit KRC Genk on deadline day.

By Adeboye Amosu



