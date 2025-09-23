Carabao Cup: Arokodare Opens Goals Account For Wolves In 2-0 Win Vs Everton

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare scored his first goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers, in their 2-0 win against Everton in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Arokodare, who came on in the 68th minute, doubled Wolves lead in the 88th minute.

Marshall Munetsi had opened the scoring for Wolves in the 29th minute.

At Craven Cottage, Samuel Chukwueze made his debut for Fulham in their 1-0 win against lower division side Cambridge United.

Chukwueze replaced Adama Traore on the hour mark in the gane which saw Calvin Bassey benched and Alex Iwobi not included in the matchday squad.

Former Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe got the only goal of the encounter in thr 66th minute.

At Anfield Alexander Isak got his first goal for Liverpool as they edged out Southampton 2-1.

Isak broke the deadlock on 43 minutes while Hugo Ekitike made it 2-1 in the 85th minute.

However, Ekitike was sent off for removing his shirt while celebrating his goal.

In another Carabao Cup tie Chelsea came from 1-0 down to beat League One club Lincoln City 2-1 away.

Lincoln went 1-0 up with three minutes left in the first half thanks to Robert Street, before Tyrique George equalised for Chelsea on 48 minutes.

George then turned provider as he set up Facundo Buonanotte to make it 2-1 to the Blues in the 50th minute.

In other matches Barnsley lost 6-0 at home to Brighton, Cardiff City pipped Burnley 2-1, Wrexham defeated Reading 2-0 and Wycombe Wanderers overcame Wigan 2-0 away.

By James Agberebi



