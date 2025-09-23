Club Brugge Coach Defends Onyedika After Champions League Incident

Club Brugge head coach Nicky Hayen has defended Raphael Onyedika following the controversial incident involving the Nigerian.

Onyedika refused to shake hands with his replacement in Club Brugge’s UEFA Champions League clash with Ligue 1 Monaco last week.

The defensive midfielder scored his first Champions League goal in the encounter.



Hayen criticised the player after the game.

The gaffer declared that the incident is now in the past.

“Oh well, that incident was quickly forgotten. He played a fantastic game against Monaco and even scored a goal,” the coach told Het Nieuwsblad.

“We quickly discussed it and the conclusion was that it was a miscommunication. Afterward, he was already singing and dancing along with the festivities. That’s Onyedika. That guy has a down-to-earth outlook on life.”



