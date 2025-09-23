Galatasaray Boss Buruk Gives Osimhen Comeback Date

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk expects Victor Osimhen to be fit for his side’s Turkish Super Lig clash with Alanyaspor on Friday, reports Completesports.com.
Osimhen has missed Galatasaray’s last three games across all competitions due to injury.
The 26-year-old copped the injury on international duty with Nigeria.
The powerful striker trained with his teammates on the eve of Monday’s league clash with Konyaspor but was not included in the matchday squad.
Read Also:Osimhen Returns To Training With Galatasaray
Buruk On Osimhen
Buruk is upbeat the striker will be ready for the clash with Alanyaspor, and next week’s UEFA Champions League home clash with Liverpool.
“He (Osimhen) still has minor aches and pains. We hope that if he can tolerate these and play, he will be with the team in the next match,” Buruk was quoted by gozlemgazetesi.com.
” We hope he will be in the squad for the Alanya match. We will try him out in training.
“We expect him to be on the pitch for the Liverpool match as well.”
Osimhen has scored two goals in three league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.
By Adeboye Amosu
Scoring Only 2 goals in a whole 3 league games(almost 300 minutes of playing time) in a tolotolo soft ass low rated very less competitive league is really poor for someone that is not just good but a miserable rodent use the adverb “very” good for… And the rodent also claimed he is the drogba and etoo in one…. hahahaha
Imagine players like mbappe, haaland playing in this same low class league. In 3 games we sure that any one of them can produce like eleven goals….