Galatasaray Boss Buruk Gives Osimhen Comeback Date

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk expects Victor Osimhen to be fit for his side’s Turkish Super Lig clash with Alanyaspor on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen has missed Galatasaray’s last three games across all competitions due to injury.

The 26-year-old copped the injury on international duty with Nigeria.

The powerful striker trained with his teammates on the eve of Monday’s league clash with Konyaspor but was not included in the matchday squad.

Buruk On Osimhen

Buruk is upbeat the striker will be ready for the clash with Alanyaspor, and next week’s UEFA Champions League home clash with Liverpool.

“He (Osimhen) still has minor aches and pains. We hope that if he can tolerate these and play, he will be with the team in the next match,” Buruk was quoted by gozlemgazetesi.com.

” We hope he will be in the squad for the Alanya match. We will try him out in training.

“We expect him to be on the pitch for the Liverpool match as well.”

Osimhen has scored two goals in three league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



