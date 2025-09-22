Osimhen Returns To Training With Galatasaray

Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen returned to full training with his teammates on Sunday ahead of the clash with Konyaspor, reports Completesports.com.

Osimhen sustained an injury in Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Amavubi of Rwanda two weeks ago.

The former Lille striker has missed Galatasaray’s last two games across all competitions due to the injury.

Okan Buruk’s side coped well with his absence against Eyupspor, winning 2-0, but were thrashed 4-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt last week Thursday.

Osimhen is now in contention to face Konyaspor at the RAMS Park on Monday (today).

The 26-year-old has scored twice in three league appearances for the Yellow and Red this season.

Galatasaray are unbeaten in the Turkish top-flight this season, with five wins from five.

By Adeboye Amosu



