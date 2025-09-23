2026 WCQ: Broos Announces Preliminary Bafana Bafana Squad For Zimbabwe, Rwanda Clashes

Bafana Bafana of South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has announced a strong preliminary squad set to face Zimbabwe and Rwanda in two crucial Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month, IOL reports.

Zimbabwe will host the 1996 AFCON champions at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, October 10, at 3pm, before Broos’ men welcome Rwanda to Mbombela Stadium four days later at 6pm.

Victories in both matches will see Bafana qualify for the global showpiece, regardless of whether they are docked three points and handed a 3-0 defeat by FIFA, who have launched an investigation into Teboho Mokoena. Mokoena was fielded against Lesotho in March despite being ineligible.

Broos is also leaving no stone unturned in his mission to lead his side to the promised land — the World Cup — which would mark his final hurrah as a coach.

His preliminary squad includes the core of the 23 players who beat Likuena and drew with the Super Eagles in the last qualifiers in Bloemfontein earlier this month.

However, there were some notable returns to the team, including Sphephelo Sithole, who last played for Bafana during their third-place finish at the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana are top of the group on 17 points and are closely followed by Benin Republic who are on 14 points.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are third on 11 points after recording just two wins in eight matches.



