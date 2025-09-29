NPFL: Bendel Insurance Coach Ikhenoba Handed Ultimatum To Revive Team’s Fortunes

Bendel Insurance Head Coach, Greg Ikhenoba, has his job on the line after being ordered to put the Benin Arsenals’ NPFL campaign back on track or risk being shown the exit door, Completesports.com reports.

Drop More Points At Home

Insurance were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayelsa United in a Matchday 6 fixture at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, on Saturday. The result further upset the hierarchy of the club, coming just a week after their 3-2 defeat to Enyimba in Aba.

Club Bosses Read Riot Act To Ikhenoba

After the game, the club’s Chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, and Edo State Sports Commission Chairman, Baldwin Bazuaye, met with Ikhenoba and his backroom staff.

“Two draws at home out of three home games is not a good commitment for a team like Bendel Insurance. And we told the coaches so in no uncertain terms,” Bazuaye, a former Nigeria international and son of legendary coach Willy Bazuaye, told Completesports.com.

“They have to improve. Insurance deserve better results so that the government, which funds the team, will be encouraged each time we request support.

“Things cannot continue this way. We’ve already lost four points at home and it’s important they turn a new leaf.”

Nasarawa United Clash Looms Large

Bendel Insurance will host table-toppers Nasarawa United in a Matchday 7 clash this weekend in Benin City.

Completesports.com gathered that during the ‘showdown’ meeting, Tenebe mandated the coaches to ensure the club’s fortunes improve immediately.

Bendel Insurance Performance To Be Reviewed In Transfer Window

Tenebe warned that there would be a review of the club’s performance when the first transfer window opens in Week 9.

“We need to improve. It’s very important. We still have another home game (vs Nasarawa United) this weekend. By the time we enter the first transfer window, we’ll review the team’s performance,” Tenebe told the coaches.

By Sab Osuji



