Akinsanmiro Was Outstanding Vs Fiorentina --Pisa Coach

Pisa coach Alberto Gilardino has expressed satisfaction with the performance of Nigerian midfielder Ebenezer Akinsanmiro against Fiorentina in Sunday’s Serie A game.



Recall that Akinsanmiro was named the Man of the Match after his outstanding display against Fiorentina.



Speaking with Calciopisa, Gilardino identified the trio of Caracciolo, Touré, and Akinsanmiro as the main driving force on Sunday.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: FIFA Sanctions South Africa, Hands Super Eagles Lifeline



“The three in the middle did a dirty job, running hard and showing quality. I didn’t say anything to them in the locker room; all we need is a win.



“The team made the fans proud after a performance like that. Caracciolo, Touré, and Akinsanmiro—who was a driving force—were superb in every way. Along with the one against Bergamo, it was one of our best games.”



