2026 WCQ: FIFA Sanctions South Africa, Hands Super Eagles Lifeline

FIFA has sanctioned South Africa for fielding an ineligible player in their 2026 World Cup qualifier against the Crocodiles of Lesotho, reports Completesports.com.

Bafana Bafana featured midfielder Teboho Mokoena in the matchday five encounter in March.

The former African champions won the encounter 2-0.

FIFA on Monday awarded Lesotho a 3-0 win as punishment for Hugo Broos’ side.

FIFA’s Verdict

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the South African Football Association (SAFA) for having fielded an ineligible player, Teboho Mokoena, in the South Africa v. Lesotho match played on 21 March 2025 in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ preliminary competition, thereby breaching article 19 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) and article 14 of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Preliminary Competition Regulations,”FIFA said in its ruling.

“Consequently, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has declared the match in question to have been forfeited by the representative team of South Africa by a score of 3-0.

“SAFA has also been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 10,000 to FIFA, while Teboho Mokoena has been issued with a warning.”

The Squirrels of Benin Republic now occupy top spot in Group C with 14 points from eight games.

South Africa also have similar points, but with an inferior goal difference.

The Super Eagles occupy third position with 11 points.

By Adeboye Amosu



