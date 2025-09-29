UCL: Super Eagles Defender To Miss Inter Milan Clash With Injury

Nigeria international Igoh Ogbu will miss Slavia Prague’s Champions League clash with Inter Milan on Tuesday due to injury.

Ogbu’s absence was confirmed by Slavia Prague’s head coach, Jindrich Trpisovsky

Ogbu will miss the league phase encounter as he is yet to recover from a strain injury.

Speaking ahead of the clash Trpisovsky, in quotes revealed by Efotbal, said: “All those who are healthy and on the roster for the Champions League are going.

“We will definitely miss Ogbu and Holeš [Tomas], which is a big hit, but young boys like Tomáš Vlček, David Zima and Štěpán Chaloupek show that they are proficient representatives of these leaders and should replace them well.

“We’ve been through a virus that should be behind us by now. We believe that it will not affect anyone anymore.”

Ogbu, 25, has made four appearances for Slavia Prague in the Czech Republic topflight this season.

He was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2025 Unity Cup in May.

Also, he was a member of the Flying Eagles side that featured at the 2019 U-20 AFCON and the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

By James Agberebi



