UCL: Buruk Provides Fitness Update On Osimhen Ahead Galatasaray Vs Liverpool

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk says Victor Osimhen will be assessed ahead of his side’s UEFA Champions League matchday two encounter with Liverpool.

Osimhen returned to action for the Turkish Super Lig champions against Alanyaspor last weekend after missing the club’s previous three games due to injury.

The 26-year-old sustained the injury while on international duty with Nigeria three weeks ago.

Buruk On Osimhen

Buruk revealed after the game that the former Lille striker is yet to attain full fitness.

The gaffer said a decision will be made on Osimhen’s availability for the clash with Liverpool after today’s training session.

“Victor continued training. We will see how he was in the last training session today,” Buruk was quoted by the club’s official website.

“The fact that he played 10 minutes in the last match and continued training with us is a positive thing for us.We will look at his condition today and make a decision.”

Mission Against Liverpool

Galatasaray were thrashed 4-1 by Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on matchday one.

It was their first defeat across all competitions this season.

By Adeboye Amosu



