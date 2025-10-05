Oliseh Hails Chelsea’s Performance In Win Over Liverpool

Former Super Eagles head coach Sunday Oliseh has lauded Chelsea for their impressive performance in the win over Liverpool,reports Completesports.com.

Enzo Maresca’s side defeated Liverpool 2-1 in a thrilling Premier League contest at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Moises Caicedo gave Chelsea the lead from a superb shot in the 14th minute.

Liverpool fought back in the second half equalising through Cody Gakpo.

Substitute Estevao however netted the winning goal for Chelsea deep into stoppage time.

Oliseh also eulogised Estevao for his amazing display in the game.

“Rarely lately have I gotten the opportunity to say this, but Chelsea were impressive today. Loved Caicedo’s thunderstrike for 1st goal and… this Estevao player has everything to be a superstar! Mama mia, what a player! E wan kill Liverpool left back, oh my God,” Oliseh wrote on X.

By Adeboye Amosu



