2025 U-20 WC: Brazil Crash Out In Group Stage After Defeat To Spain

Brazil have crashed out in the group stage of this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile after losing 1-0 to Spain in their final group match.

Record holder in participations and five-time champion, Brazil was eliminated in the group stage for the first time in history.

The junior Selecao needed to win against Spain, but they lost 1 – 0 and ended up at the bottom of Group C with only one point.

Only Australia, New Caledonia, and Saudi Arabia scored fewer points than Brazil. The three countries are yet to register a goal, but will still play for the third time.

Morocco, who are on six points and have already qualified for the round of 16, lost 1-0 to Mexico, which came in second with five points.

Spain, who are on four points, will now wait for the conclusion of the remaining groups to know whether they will progress into the round of 16, as only the four best thirds will qualify.

Over the years Brazil men’s U-20 side has produced players who have gone on to become stars.

Notable players that came through the ranks and went on to play for the senior team include Ronaldinho, Kaká, Rivaldo, Romário, Marcos, Roberto Carlos, César Sampaio, Cláudio Taffarel, Bebeto, Dida, and Neymar.

Others are Dani Alves, Maicon, Adriano, Júlio Baptista, Luisão, Alex, Giovane Élber, Leonardo, Müller, Silas, Marcelo, David Luiz, Willian, Jô, Gabriel Jesus and Lucas Moura.



