2026 WCQ: Agu Doubtful For Lesotho, Benin Games

Felix Agu is doubtful for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic due to injury, reports Completesports.com.

Agu sustained an injury in Werder Bremen’s 1-0 victory over St. Pauli in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday.

The full-back was replaced in the 45th minute by Isaac Schmidt.

The 26-year-old was named in Nigeria’s 23-man squad for the clash with the Crocodiles and Squirrels by head coach Eric Chelle on Friday.

The defender is yet to feature in a competitive game for the Super Eagles.

He made his first appearance for the Super Eagles in the Unity Cup final clash with Jamaica in May.

The Super Eagles are expected to start preparation for the upcoming games on Monday.

Nigeria will face Lesotho at the New Peter Makoba Stadium , Polokwane City on Friday, 10 October.

They will host Benin Republic four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

By Adeboye Amosu




