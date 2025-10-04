Championship: Akintola Grabs Winning Goal For Hull City Vs Sheffield United

David Akintola was the hero as Hull City defeated Sheffield United 1-0 in their Sky Bet Championship clash at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Akintola’s goal came on the half-hour mark when his back-post effort from Lewie Coyle’s cross took a sizeable deflection off Chiedozie Ogbene into the far corner.

It was the 29-year-old’s first goal of the season for Hull City.

Akintola, who has made seven league appearances for the Tigers was replaced by Matt Crooks two minutes after the hour mark.

His compatriot, Semi Ajayi also featured in the keenly contested encounter.

Ajayi made his return from injury against the Blades.

The centre-back, who took the place of Oliver McBurnie eight minutes from time conceded a penalty two minutes from time.

Goalkeeper Ivor Pandur however guessed correctly to keep out Harrison Burrows’ tame effort.



By Adeboye Amosu



