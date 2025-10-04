Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Babajide Scores First League Goal As Roma Thrash Parma 4-0

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Omorinsola Babajide scored her first league goal for AS Roma women’s team thanks to a 4-0 win against Parma in their first match of the season on Saturday.

    Babajide scored in the 28th minute to put her side 2-0 ahead.

    It is her second goal for the club in all competitions after opening her goals account for the club in a Cup fixture which Roma won 3-0 against Sassuolo in September.

    The win against Parma means Roma are now second behind Inter Milan in the league table.

    Babajide and her teammates have won four of the five matches they have played in all competitions so far this season.

    Up next for them is a clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA women’s Champions League on Wednesday.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.