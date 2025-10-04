2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Have Quality To Win Title — Bameyi

Flying Eagles captain Daniel Bameyi insists the team have the quality to emerge the best at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side have recorded one win, and one defeat in Chile 2025.

The seven-time African champions bowed 1-0 to Norway in their first game.

They however scraped past Saudi Arabia 3-2 in a pulsating contest on Friday.

Bameyi Celebrates Win Over Saudi Arabia

Bameyi was in bullish mood after scoring a stoppage-time winner against the Asians.

“I’m happy we got the three points after losing the first game,” Bameyi shared with FIFA after the win at Estadio Fiscal.

“The last time I took part in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina, I remember we lost in the quarter-finals to Korea Republic.

“This time I told my team-mates that we had to perform at our best from the first whistle to the last, and today we saw how the goal came in added time.

Flying Eagles Title Quest

The Flying Eagles have been runners-up twice at the U-20 World Cup.

Bameyi and his teammates are however looking to make history this time around by winning the ultimate prize.

“Nothing is impossible in football,” he added.

“It’s a tournament that my country hasn’t managed to win yet, and I think we’ve got the quality in our squad to do what it takes,” added the centre-back.”

The Flying Eagles will take on Colombia in their last group game on Monday.

By Adeboye Amosu



