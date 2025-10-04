Arokodare Targets First EPL Goal As Wolves Hopes To End Winless Streak Ahead Brighton Clash

Nigeria international Tolu Arokodare would be hoping to open his goals account in the Premier League when Wolverhampton Wanderers host Brighton on Sunday.

Since joining Wolves from Belgian outfit Genk, Arokodare is yet to find the back of the net in three league appearances.

However, his only goal came in the Carabao Cup when he doubled his side’s lead in the 87th in their 2-0 win against Everton.

Last season Arokodare bagged 21 goals, five assists in 40 outings in the Belgian topflight.

The season before last, he netted 12 goals, with two assists also in 40 matches for Genk.

It is hoped that he will start getting the goals in the Premier League which will be crucial for Wolves who have been struggling since the start of the season.

The club are currently bottom after six matches, recording just one draw and five defeats so far.

They will have their work cut out against a Brighton side who are unbeaten in their last three fixtures in all competitions.

The Seagulls drew 2-2 with Tottenham Hotspur, hammered Barnsley 6-0 in the Carabao Cup before coming from a goal down to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford.

Unlike Wolves who occupy bottom of the log, Brighton are in 10th place on eight points, after managing two wins and two draws (two defeats).

By James Agberebi



