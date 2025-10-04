Osimhen, Ndidi Battle For Supremacy In Turkey

Super Eagles duo, Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi will battle for supremacy when Galatasaray host Besiktas at the RAMS Park on Saturday (today), Completesports.com reports.

Galatasaray head in the game in buoyant mood following Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Premier League champions, Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League match.

Osimhen scored the decisive goal for the Yellow and Reds in the matchday two fixture.

The 26-year-old has scored twice in four league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season

Ndidi, who moved to Besiktas from Leicester City in the summer has made four appearances for the Black Eagles.

Read Also:Onuachu Wins Turkish Super Lig Goal Of The Month Award

Rivalry Renewed

Galatasaray are unbeaten in the Turkish Super Lig this season with seven wins from seven.

Okan Buruk’s side top the standings with 21 points.

Beşiktaş have recorded four wins and two defeats in six league outings this season.

The Black and Whites defeated Kocaelispor 3-1 in their last match.

Galatasaray defeated their Istanbul rivals 2-1 when both teams met at the RAMS Park last season.

Osimhen and Ndidi are expected to be named in the starting line-up by both teams.

By Adeboye Amosu



