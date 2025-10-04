Onuachu Wins Turkish Super Lig Goal Of The Month Award

Paul Onuachu has won the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Month award for August, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu won the individual accolade for his superb header in Trabzonspor’s 1-1 draw with Samsunspor on matchday four.

The Nigeria international was presented with the award by Trabzonspor vice president, Zeyyat Kafkas ahead of last night’s league clash with Kayserispor.

Read Also:Onuachu Scores, Bags Assist In Trabzonspor’s 4-0 Win Vs Kayserispor

The 31-year-old registered one goal, and an assist in the game.

Onuachu is also in contention to win the Goal of the Month award for September.

The striker’s wonderful overheard kick in the thrilling 4-3 victory over Fatih Karagumruk is expected to emerge the best for the month.

He is currently the top scorer in the Turkish top-flight with six goals, and one assist in eight games.

By Adeboye Amosu



