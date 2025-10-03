Onuachu Scores, Bags Assist In Trabzonspor’s 4-0 Win Vs Kayserispor

Paul Onuachu scored and also provided an assist as Trabzonspor hammered Kayserispor 4-0, in the Turkish Super Lig on Friday.

Onuachu now has six goals in eight appearances in the Turkish topflight this campaign.

He has also found the back of the net in Trabzonspor’s last three matches.

In Friday’s fixture the Super Eagles striker set up the assist for the first goal scored in the 12th minute.

He then got the fourth goal when he converted a penalty in the 95th minute.

The win took Trabzonspor to second on 17 points, behind leader Galatasaray in the league table.

By James Agberebi



