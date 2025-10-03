2025 U-20 W/Cup: Saudi Arabia Coach Disappointed With Defeat To Flying Eagles

Saudi Arabia U-20 head coach Marcos Soares has expressed disappointment with his team’s defeat to the Flying Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Soares’ side lost 3-2 to Nigeria in their second game at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Friday morning.

The Asians also lost their first game in the competition 1-0 to Colombia.

Saudi Arabia fought back to equalise twice in the game, but failed find a way back after Daniel Bameyi scored a late winner for Nigeria.

They have now been eliminated from Chile 2025, and will play for pride in their last group game Norway on Monday.

Soares accepted the Flying Eagles played better than his side in the first half.

“I think first half Nigeria was better than us. We could [have] controlled the second half. We played better in the second half for sure. We could have scored. We missed a clear goal. The ball hit the post,” Soares was quoted by FIFA.com.

“Against silly mistakes made us lose another game. We need to work again and try to win the last game.”

By Adeboye Amosu



