2025 U-20 W/Cup: Daga Reflects On Flying Eagles’ Win Over Saudi Arabia

Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga can’t hide his excitement following the team’s victory over Saudi Arabia, reports Completesports.com.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side defeated the Asians 3-2 in their Group F fixture at the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Friday morning.

The Flying Eagles started their campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Norway.

The win over Saudi Arabia put the West Africans in contention to secure a place in the knockout round.

Daga Relishes Win Over Saudi Arabia

Daga reflected on what he described a “tough game”.

“First of all, I want to say thank you to God for the victory. It was not an easy game. But at the end we got the victory. I am very happy. Thanks to the staff, the coaches and players who did it. [I am] looking forward to the next game,” he told FIFA.com.

Next Target For Flying Eagles

The Flying Eagles will take on Colombia in their final group game on Monday morning.

Daga said they will go all out to secure maximum points against the South Americans.

“The next [game] is to play Colombia in the last group game, we [are] hoping to get a victory again so we can go to the next stage,” added the Molde of Norway star.

By Adeboye Amosu



