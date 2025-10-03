2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Showed Great Determination Vs Saudi Arabia --Zubair

Flying Eagles coach Aliyu Zubair has praised the teams’ fighting spirit in their 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia in the early hours of Friday at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup.



Nigeria opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Salihu Nasiru before Amar Bin Al Yuhaybi leveled parity for Saudi Arabia in the 21st minute.



Amos Ochoche restores the Flying Eagles’ lead to 2-1 in the 38th minute, but Saudi Arabia’s Talal Haji responded again with a brilliant finish to make it 2-2.



However, the Flying Eagles were awarded a penalty in the 94th minute of the game that was coolly converted by Daniel Bameyi to seal the maximum three points for Nigeria.

Reacting after the game, Zubair, in a chat with FIFA.com, applauded the team’s determination and resilience against Saudi Arabia.



He also noted that the team will go all out against Colombia in the final group game.



“The players decided they needed to give their all for the three points in this match, which motivated them.



“Now, it’s straightforward: we must also strive for the three points against Colombia; it’s as simple as that.”







