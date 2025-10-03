Close Menu
    2025 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Thrilling Win Over Saudi Arabia

    Adeboye Amosu

    Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated Saudi Arabia 3-2 in their second game at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Friday morning. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

    Ebenezer Harcourt 7/10

    The youngster put up an impressive display in the keenly contested encounter. Made a number of key saves to help his side win the game.

    Amos Ochoche 7/10

    The right-back scored a superb goal in the first half. Gave a good account himself.

    Ahmed Akinyele 5/10

    Gave the ball away cheaply a couple of times in the first half. Not a good performance from the Remo Stars defender.

    Daniel Bameyi 7/10

    Captain Daniel Bameyi led by example. He scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

    Odinaka Okoro 7/10

    The left-back had a hand in the first goal. He performed his defensive task well, and also supported the attack.

    Daniel Daga 7/10

    An improved performance from the first game. He shielded the defence well, and also helped the attack.

    Israel Ayuma 7/10

    The hardworking midfielder was at his best in the game. He was one of Flying Eagles’ best performers in the game.

    Nasiru Salihu 7/10

    Scored Nigeria’s opening goal from a superb header. His best performance for the team.

    Sani Suleiman 7/10

    Provided a superb assist for the opening goal. He was a constant threat to Saudi Arabia defence.

    Kparobo Ariehi 6/10

    The forward was unlucky not to get a goal in the game. Ariehi was replaced by Charles Agada in the 59th minute.

    Substitutes

    Charles Agada 5/10

    The NK Istra forward offered little after replacing the misfiring Kparobo Ariehi.

    Haruna Aliyu 6/10

    The centre-back helped stablise the defence after replacing Ahmed Akinyele.

    Emmanuel Ekele 5/10

    Made his first appearance of the competition in the game. He took place the place Nasiru Salihu 19 minutes from time.

    Alatan Azuka
    Not Rated

    Achichi Oseer
    Not Rated


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu

