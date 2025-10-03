2025 U-20 W/Cup: How Flying Eagles Rated In Thrilling Win Over Saudi Arabia

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles defeated Saudi Arabia 3-2 in their second game at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Friday morning. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Ebenezer Harcourt 7/10

The youngster put up an impressive display in the keenly contested encounter. Made a number of key saves to help his side win the game.

Amos Ochoche 7/10

The right-back scored a superb goal in the first half. Gave a good account himself.

Ahmed Akinyele 5/10

Gave the ball away cheaply a couple of times in the first half. Not a good performance from the Remo Stars defender.

Daniel Bameyi 7/10

Captain Daniel Bameyi led by example. He scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

Odinaka Okoro 7/10

The left-back had a hand in the first goal. He performed his defensive task well, and also supported the attack.

Daniel Daga 7/10

An improved performance from the first game. He shielded the defence well, and also helped the attack.

Israel Ayuma 7/10

The hardworking midfielder was at his best in the game. He was one of Flying Eagles’ best performers in the game.

Nasiru Salihu 7/10

Scored Nigeria’s opening goal from a superb header. His best performance for the team.

Sani Suleiman 7/10

Provided a superb assist for the opening goal. He was a constant threat to Saudi Arabia defence.

Kparobo Ariehi 6/10

The forward was unlucky not to get a goal in the game. Ariehi was replaced by Charles Agada in the 59th minute.

Substitutes

Charles Agada 5/10

The NK Istra forward offered little after replacing the misfiring Kparobo Ariehi.

Haruna Aliyu 6/10

The centre-back helped stablise the defence after replacing Ahmed Akinyele.

Emmanuel Ekele 5/10

Made his first appearance of the competition in the game. He took place the place Nasiru Salihu 19 minutes from time.

Alatan Azuka

Not Rated

Achichi Oseer

Not Rated



