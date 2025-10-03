2025 U-20 WC: Flying Eagles Get Campaign Back On Track With Dramatic 3-2 Win Vs Saudi Arabia

A stoppage time penalty converted by Daniel Bamayi earned Nigeria’s Flying Eagles a hard-fought 3-2 win against Saudi Arabia, in their second Group F match at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile in the early hours of Friday.

The game saw Saudi Arabia twice drawing level before Bamayi’s well taken penalty sealed the win for coach Aliyu Zubairu-led side.

Both the Flying Eagles and Saudi Arabia went into the tie on the back of defeats to Norway and Colombia respectively.

While the Flying Eagles fell to a 1-0 defeat, Saudi Arabia also lost by the same scoreline to Colombia.

In the group’s other match Colombia and Norway played out a goalless draw.

After second round of matches Colombia, with four points are top, Norway also on four points are second, Flying Eagles are in third position on three points and Saudi are bottom in the standing.

Up next for the Flying Eagles is a final group stage fixture with Colombia on Monday, October 6.

Nasiru Salihu had the Flying Eagles first opportunity on seven minutes but could not direct his header towards goal from a cross.

In the 10th minute Salihu opened the scoring as he nodded home Sani Suleiman’s cross.

Three minutes later Saudi almost equalised but Awad Aman failed to direct a setpiece towards goal with Ebenezer Harcourt to beat.

Just one minute later Kparobo Arierhi had a big chance to make it 2-0 after he went one-on-one with the keeper but hit his effort against his outstretched leg.

In the 18th minute Rakan Al-Ghamdi dispossessed Ahmed Akinyele of the ball inside the box but saw his shot hit the cross bar.

But Saudi Arabia drew level on 21 minutes through Amar Al Yuhaybi who sneaked behind the Flying Eagles defence to pounce on a long pass from his keeper, slotting past Harcourt.

Amos Ochoche had a chance on 33 minutes after a loose ball from a corner fell to him but he volleyed over the bar.

But Ochoche made amends on 38 minutes as he restored the Flying Eagles lead with a superb strike off a clever free kick.

In the early exchanges in the second half Arierhi went close but fired his effort way off target after nearly beating his markers.

In the 50th minute Saudi equalised thanks to substitute Talal Haji who we header from a long cross lobbed over Harcourt.

Six minutes later a timely block by Bamayi denied Saudi the chance take the lead.

One minute later Haji almost got his second goal only to see his low left foot strike hit the post.

With three minutes left Ochoche sent in a dangerous cross which the Saudi keeper calmly held.

But in stoppage time a Saudi player stopped a cross with his hand which resulted to a penalty for the Flying Eagles.

Captain Bamayi stepped up to send the keeper the wrong way to make it 3-2 in the 94th minute which proved to be the winning goal.

By James Agberebi



