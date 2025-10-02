Plumptre Bags Assist As Oshoala’s Stoppage Time Goal Earns Al Hilal 3-2 Win Vs Al-Ittihad

Asisat Oshoala netted a stoppage time goal to earn Al-Hilal a 3-2 win against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Women’s Premier League on Thursday.

Also in action was Oshoala’s Super Falcons teammate Ashleigh Plumptre who had an assist.

With Al-Hilal leading 2-1, Plumptre set up her teammate who brought the scoreline to 2-2 in the 85th minute.

But in the 93rd minute Oshoala bagged what proved to be the winning goal for her side.

Oshoala has now found the back of the net in all the four matches she has been involved in since joining Al-Hilal in the summer.

The victory saw Oshoala and her side climb to the top of the eight-team league on 12 points after four matches played.

For Al-Ittihad they are now in the fourth position in the standing.

Oshoala was recently named Saudi Women’s Premier League Player of the Month for September.

By James Agberebi




