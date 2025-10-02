Durosinmi Scores Second Europa League Goal As Viktoria Plzen Thrash Malmo

Nigerian striker Rafiu Durosinmi was on target as Viktoria Plzen thrashed Malmo 3-0 in their second game in the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday.

Durosinmi has now scored in back-to-back Europa League matches this season.

Also, he has so far scored five goals in 11 appearances in all competitions for his club this campaign.

The 22-year-old got on the score sheet with one minute left in the first half to doubie his side’s lead.

While Malmo had two players sent off, Viktoria Plzen also had a player given his matching orders.

Also Read: I’ve Been Dreaming About It –Nigerian Forward John Opens Up After Bagging First Career Hat-trick

Other results saw Celtic, with Kelechi Iheanacho in action, lose 2-0 at home to Braga, OGC Nice with Terem Moffi featuring, lost 2-1 away to Fenerbahce, Panathinaikos and without the injured Cyriel Dessers, lost 2-1 to visiting Go Ahead Eagles.

Also, AS Roma lost 1-0 at home to Lille, Bologna and Freiburg played 1-1, Brann pipped FC Utrecht 1-0, Young Boys beat FCSB 2-0 away and Real Betis overcame Ludogorets 2-0 away.

By James Agberebi



