I’ve Been Dreaming About It –Nigerian Forward John Opens Up After Bagging First Career Hat-trick

Mlada Boleslav Nigerian forward Solomon John has said he has been dreaming about netting his first career hat-trick.

John netted trice in his side’s 3-2 victory over Hradec Kralove in the Czech First League in August.

His hat-trick was also the first treble of the 2025-26 Chance Liga season, and John expressed his delight at the milestone, stating it has given him an extra boost of confidence to push even harder.

“I was overjoyed because I’ve been dreaming of scoring my first hat-trick for such a long time,” John told Flashscore.

“Before the season even began, I was just hoping to get my first goal and to see it come three times in one game left me speechless. I honestly didn’t expect it, and I thank God for that moment.

“That’s far from being a burden for me, it’s actually a huge confidence booster. As I said, I’d been waiting for that first goal, and now that it’s come in such a special way, it gives me the belief to keep pushing and contribute even more for the team.”

Coach’s Impact On Improved Performance

Last season, John scored just two goals in 21 league matches, but has netted three times in only nine appearances.

On the improvement he has experienced, he hailed head coach Ales Majer, saying the 45-year-old’s football philosophy suits him perfectly and has given him the freedom to play his game.

“My manager (Majer) has really helped me in so many ways,” stated the former C.D. Feirense star.

“He gave me the freedom to play my own game, to express myself and show my style on the pitch. He encourages me always to be confident, to trust in my ability, and to do the things I know I can do.

“Also, when you have a coach whose approach to football aligns with the way you like to play, it makes a huge difference.

“His philosophy fits perfectly with my style, and for me, that has been one of the best things about working under him. I feel encouraged to play my football, to help the team in every way I can, and to stay true to myself as a player.”

European Qualification Target

It was not the best of starts for John and his teammates after recording two defeats and a draw before bouncing back with a hard-fought victory over a 10-man Hradec Kralove.

After just nine matches, the two-time Czech Cup champions have eight points and are in 12th position in the league table.

Commenting on his side’s performance so far, the 24-year-old remains optimistic, believing that securing a spot in Europe can be achieved.

“This season, our main target as a team is to finish in the top six because it would put us in a good position to qualify for Europe,” he continued.

“Finishing in the top six would already be a good achievement, but our ambition is higher, and we want to push ourselves as much as possible.

“For me, I want to contribute in every way I can. That means using my skills, my effort, my heart and truly everything to support the team. Whether it’s on the pitch through goals and assists, or off the pitch by bringing energy and spirit, I want to give my all.”

Personal Target

On his personal targets: “This is very clear, I want to score goals. In this league, goals make the difference, and every striker or attacking player knows how important they are for the team’s success.

“While I want the team to do well by winning trophies and giving our fans something to celebrate, I am motivated to improve my own numbers and score as many goals as possible.

“Well, scoring goals is not just a target; it’s a responsibility, and I want to deliver consistently throughout the season.”

Confident Of Ending Season On A High

He added that his side are capable of ending the season on a high.

“We definitely have the quality to finish strongly this season,” John added.

“Of course, we lost some players who moved on to different clubs, and that’s always part of football. But at the same time, this year we have brought in more young players, and they bring a lot of energy, hunger, and ambition to the squad.

“When I look at the group, I can see that we have experienced players who understand the demands of the league and young players who are eager to prove themselves.

“That combination gives us something special. The quality throughout the team is very good, and if we continue to work together, stay disciplined, and believe in ourselves, I believe we can end the season in a very strong position.”

Meanwhile, Mlada Boleslav will host Slovacko at the Lokotrans Arena on Saturday, with John expected to play a crucial role.



