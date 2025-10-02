Serie A: Okoye To Make Udinese Return October 20

Super Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is expected to return to action for Serie A club Udinese this month, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye was handed a two-month suspension for illegal betting, following an investigation by Italian football authorities in July.

The controversy started on March 11, 2024, during a Serie A match between Udinese and Lazio.

The 26-year-old was booked for time-wasting in the 64th minute with his team leading 2-1.

Though there were initial fears that he could be charged with sporting fraud and banned for four years, the disciplinary panel opted for a lesser conviction on the grounds of illegal betting

The ban will officially end on October 19, and he will be eligible to feature in Udinese’s Serie A clash against Cremonese on October 20.

Okoye could also make a return to the Super Eagles for the international friendlies against Venezuela, and Colombia in November.

The former Sparta Rotterdam shot stopper has 18 caps for Nigeria.

He joined Udinese from Sky Bet Championship outfit, Watford in 2023.

By Adeboye Amosu




