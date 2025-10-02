Done Deal: Super Eagles Goalkeeper Joins South African Club TS Galaxy

South African club TS Galaxy have completed the signing of Super Eagles goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole.

The 22-year-old penned a two-year contract with the Rockets.

Bankole left Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Remo Stars at end of last season following the expiration of his contract.

The shot stopper was on the books of the Sky Blue Stars for five years.

The Young goalie was courted by a number of top clubs in Nigeria but opted to move abroad.

Bankole made over 93 appearances for Remo Stars, and kept 43 clean sheets.

He has made one appearance for the Super Eagles.

By Adeboye Amosu



