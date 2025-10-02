‘I’m Super Happy For Maja’ — West Brom Boss Lauds Striker’s Display Vs Norwich City

West Bromwich Albion manager Ryan Mason has heaped plaudits on Josh Maja following his impressive performance in the club’s 1-0 win over Norwich City.

Maja made his first start of the season for the Baggies in the keenly contested encounter played at the Carrow Road.

The Nigerian netted the winning goal for Albion in the 20th minute.

Sam Iling-Junior’s cross was deflected into the path of Isaac Price, who put it on a plate for the striker to convert from inside the area like he had never been away.

Maja sustained an injury in January which kept him out of action for the second half of last season.

Mason praised the forward for his work ethics.

“I’m super happy for Josh Maja to score the goal. He’s worked very hard and we’ve been patient with him,” Mason told the club’s official website.

“We believed that was the right thing to do because of the time he had out, but, at the same time, we know he can affect games of football.

“I think that will do him the world of good and give him lots of confidence.”

By Adeboye Amosu



