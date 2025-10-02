Maja Eager To Score More Goals For West Brom

Josh Maja is keen to score more goals for West Bromwich Albion after scoring the winning goal in the club’s 1-0 win over Norwich City.

Maja was handed his first start of the season at the Carrow Road, and he seized the opportunity by netting the decisive goal in the first half.

The striker’s previous start for the Baggies was in early January.

Maja Wants More Goals

The Nigerian hopes his maiden goal of 2025/26 can be the catalyst for many more.

“It was amazing to be in the starting XI after a while,” Maja told the club’s official website.

“I was really looking forward to the opportunity to play and I thank the gaffer for giving me the chance.

“I enjoyed myself. Scoring the winner was a brilliant feeling, but earning the win was the most important thing tonight. Hopefully we can push on from here.

Amazing Feeling

Maja further discussed his desire to help the team.

“Scoring goals is one of my strengths and I hope to carry on scoring goals and being part of a winning team. I want this to be the start of a spell for me where I score as many goals as possible, which is what any forward wants,” Maja added.

“It’s difficult to describe the feeling of scoring in detail, but it was definitely a rush. I had that feeling a few times last season and it’s great to get off the mark this season. It’s a blessing.

“I think we’ve started the season quite well and I’ve been coming back from injury. For me, it’s been about getting as fit as possible, training well and being ready when called on. The staff have done an amazing job to help me get back to a position of being ready and I thank them for that massively.

“I think tonight was the perfect time to come in, score and help the team win the game.

“Tonight’s win is a massive confidence boost for us because this league isn’t easy and it’s difficult to win away matches. We’ve come away with three points after suffering for some moments. That shows the character we have.”

By Adeboye Amosu



