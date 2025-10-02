UCL: Olympiacos Made Things Really Difficult For Us –Arteta Admits

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Olympiacos made things really tough for his side.

Goals by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka sealed a hard-fought 2-0 win for the Gunners on matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League.

It was Arsenal’s second league phase win after opening their campaign with also a 2-0 victory at Bilbao.

“Well, very happy, obviously winning the Champions League is always very complicated, keeping another clean sheet, we make something like 11 in 14 games, which is remarkable from the boys.

“I think we started the game really well, I think we looked a real threat, really dynamic, really playing forwards around a lot of threats. Generally to the goal another two or three big chances and we don’t put them away in this competition.

“You have to be careful, the first arrival David had to make an incredible save to deny the goal, which you need in this competition as well. And after that we had moments of a lot of dominance as you said, and some others that without control and dominating in a direct play we got a little bit deeper, and every time they put balls in the box with the crosses, it’s a team that is very, very dangerous.

“At the end, again, missed two big chances, but at the end found a way with Bukayo to score a goal and breathe a little bit in the first few minutes because it’s a team that ended the game really well, I think they won five already this season in the last few minutes, and we discussed that they were going to keep believing until the end, and they made it difficult until the end.”



