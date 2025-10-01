UCL: Arteta Confirms Major Arsenal Injury Scare After Olympiacos Win

Mikel Arteta has cooled fears that Gabriel picked up an injury during Arsenal’s win over Olympiacos.

Gabriel went down after a collision with goalkeeper David Raya towards the end of the game, which the Gunners were 2-0 winners in.

The centre-back received treatment on the pitch and he was then substituted for Cristhian Mosquera.

Gabriel going off had sparked fears he was injured, with Arsenal facing West Ham on Saturday, but Arteta has stressed how he believes the Brazilian is fine.

“I think he’s going to be okay,” he said after the game (The Standard). “He felt something, I think it was a kick, I’m not sure, in the first half, and he was a bit uncomfortable, and towards the second half he was there.

“He could carry on, but we decided not to take any risks, really, because he’s played a lot of games. He comes from a long-term injury as well, and we need to look after him.”

Arsenal defeated Olympiacos thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

It maintained their perfect start to this season’s Champions League after they also beat Athletic Bilbao last month.



