UCL: PSG Make History Against Barcelona In Dramatic Win

Paris Saint-Germain made history on Wednesday night, pulling off a feat no team had ever managed before in European competition.

Luis Enrique’s side secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Barcelona in the Champions League, becoming the first team in history to win three consecutive away games against the Catalan giants in major European tournaments (via Tribuna).

Barcelona took an early lead through Ferran Torres, giving Hansi Flick’s side hope of extending their advantage. But teenager Senny Mayulu equalized just before halftime, and the holders eventually clinched the points thanks to Goncalo Ramos’ stoppage-time winner. Hakimi’s perfectly timed cross set up Ramos, who finished calmly past Wojciech Szczesny, sealing PSG’s historic victory.

The triumph followed two previous away wins against Barcelona, both by 4-1 scorelines in February 2021 and April 2024, cementing PSG’s dominance on Catalan soil over recent seasons.

The feat underscores the growing strength of Enrique’s squad and their remarkable ability to perform under pressure in hostile environments.



