2026 WCQ: Broos Confident Bafana Can Still Qualify

Bafana Bafana of South Africa head coach Hugo Broos believes his side can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite having three points deducted by FIFA.

The world football governing body deducted three points and awarded three goals to Lesotho, after South Africa fielded Teboho Mokoena, who was Ineligible in their Group C fixture in March.

This means Bafana relinquish top spot and are now in second place on 14 points, while Benin Republic, who are also on 14 points, now occupy first position.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles (11 points) amd Rwanda (11 points) are third and fourth respectively.

Speaking on Thursday, after announcing his squad for this month’s qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda, Broos said:”I know everything that happened in the last two weeks, but we’re still alive. There is nothing changed, after the game against Nigeria we were three points ahead. We still had to win our last two games.

“Why believe Benin will win their last two games and we not. I don’t understand why people start doubting, and say we can’t qualify anymore.

“People have to stop now to look for who is responsible, we all know he made a mistake. But between the first match and the second there were 16 months, we also played AFCON.

“Who is responsible, it’s clear, ‘ . My staff is resposible, the coaching staff is responsible, the player is resposible and SAFA administration is responsible,” Broos concluded.

The last time Bafana Bafana featured at the World Cup was when they hosted in 2010.

By James Agberebi



