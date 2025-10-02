2025 U-20 W/Cup: Flying Eagles Won’t Disappoint Against Saudi Arabia — Zubairu

Flying Eagles head coach Aliyu Zubairu has said the team will go all out for a win against Saudi Arabia, reports Completesports.com.

The West Africans will take on Saudi Arabia in their second game at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Friday morning.

The Group F encounter will hold at the Estadio Fiscal in Talca.

Zubairu’s side lost 1-0 to Norway in their opening fixture at the competition on Monday.

Nigeria must avoid defeat against Saudi Arabia to remain in contention for a place in the knockout round.

Zubairu Seeks Fans Support

Zubairu urged the fans to keep praying for his team as they will do their best to beat their opponent.

“I’ve said it time without number, they should pray for us, we are not going to let them down. They should put the first match behind them, we are not happy about it too,” Zubairu said during his interaction with the media ahead of the game.

“Anybody that watched the match knows the boys put in all their effort to make sure that we come out victorious but sometimes it’s like that in football. You may do everything humanly possible but still not get it right.”

“We believe it’s part of the game, but the remaining two matches I believe we’re going to have six points so that we can move ahead to the next level.”

By Adeboye Amosu



