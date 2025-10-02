2025 U-20 W/Cup: Daga Upbeat Flying Eagles Will Beat Saudi Arabia

Flying Eagles midfielder Daniel Daga is optimistic the team will beat Saudi Arabia in their second game at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup,reports Completesports.com.

Aliyu Zubairu’s side opened their campaign at Chile 2025 with a 1-0 defeat to Norway.

The seven-time African champions will be looking to bounce back from the defeat when they confront Saudi Arabia at the Estadio Fiscal in Talca on Friday morning.

Daga In Buoyant Mood

Daga declared that the Flying Eagles were unlucky in the defeat to Norway, and will bounce back against the Asians.

“I’m confident because we lost our game against Norway that we deserved to win. I know Saudi Arabia lost their game too,” the Molde of Norway star told a press conference ahead of the game.

“It’s football, anything can happen so we are hundred percent prepared and confident to go out there and get the three points.”

Message To Fans

“I know Nigerians are disappointed for the first game but if they watched, they will know we deserved to win,” added Daga

“I hope they are patient, support us, pray for us and we’ll do our best to make our country proud tomorrow.”

By Adeboye Amosu



