NPFL: Remo Stars Fall To Abia Warriors, Kwara United Pip Plateau

Holders Remo Stars fell to a 2-0 defeat against Abia Warriors in their Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, rescheduled matchday six encounter in Umuahia on Thursday, reports Completesports.com.

Emeka Obioma gave Abia Warriors the lead one minute before the half hour mark.

Obioma pounced on a loose ball and finished with precision.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute after Suraju Lawal was fouled inside the box.

Sunday Megwo slotted home from the spot to seal the win for Imama Amapakabo’s side.

Abia Warriors moved to fourth position on the table with nine points from five matches.

Remo Stars dropped to 14th position following the defeat.

In Ilorin, Kwara United defeated Plateau United 2-1 in rescheduled matchday five encounter.

The hosts went in front through Junior Aimufua late in the first half.

Temitope Vincent equalised for Plateau United with a spectacular strike two minutes before the hour mark.

Arinze Ogbonna netted the winning goal for Kwara United seven minutes from time.

Kwara United moved from 16th to seventh position on the log, while Plateau United dropped to 16th spot.

By Adeboye Amosu



