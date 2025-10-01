NPFL: Rivers United Floor Niger Tornadoes, Extend Unbeaten Run

Rivers United maintained their unbeaten start to the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season following a 1-0 win over Niger Tornadoes at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, reports Compleetesports.com.

Both teams failed to hit target in the first half despite creating numerous scoring chances.

The hosts however took the lead from the penalty spot through Maclyn Biokpo five minutes after the break.

Read Also:NPFL Threatens To Sanction Warri Wolves Over Aluma’s Suspension

Finidi George’s side are now unbeaten in their last 16 home matches in the NPFL.

They last lost at home against Bayelsa United on November 10, 2024.

Rivers United moved to third position on the table with 11 points from five matches.

Niger Tornadoes dropped to fourth position following the defeat.

By Adeboye Amosu



