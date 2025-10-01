Iheanacho Has Big Pedigree — Celtic Star McGregor

Celtic captain Callum McGregor has been impressed with Kelechi Iheanacho’s impact since his arrival at the club.

Iheanacho moved to the Celtic Park on a free transfer last month.

The Nigeria international has made a significant impact since his arrival at the club, scoring two goals, and providing one assist in four outings.

McGregor Thumbs Up Iheanacho

McGregor said the striker has big pedigree, and still have what it takes to compete at the highest level.

“I think the first time I saw him, you know, you can just tell by the way someone hits the ball—you think, ‘Right, he can play, McGregor was quoted by the Glasgow Times.

“He’s got a big pedigree.

“He’s played at big clubs and obviously played under the manager at Leicester as well.

“And you can see he’s a good player.”

Attitude And Work

Despite his lack of minutes at previous clubs, McGregor praised Iheanacho’s attitude and hard work.

“The reason we’ve got him is probably because he’s lacking a bit of game time and just needs to get up to speed,” added McCregor

“The good thing is, he’s come in and his attitude’s been amazing.”

By Adeboye Amosu



