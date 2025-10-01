UCL: Onyemaechi Benched As Arsenal Overcome Stubborn Olympiacos

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka sealed a hard-fought 2-0 win for Arsenal against Olympiacos in Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League matchday 2 fixture at the Emirates.

Super Eagles left-back Bruno Onyemaechi did not feature for Olympiacos as he was an unused substitute.

It is now back-to-back wins for the Gunners who kicked off this season’s Champions League with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao.

Arsenal took the lead in the 12th minute as Martinelli bundled the ball home after Viktor Gyokeres’s initial effort came off the post.

Then in the 92nd minute Saka sealed the three points, firing a low left-foot strike after receiving a pass from Martin Odegaard.

The win lift Arsenal up to fifth place while Olympiacos are in 29th spot on just one point.

In Germany, Nathan Tella was not included in Bayer Leverkusen’s squad that drew 1-1 with PSV.

It was Leverkusen’s second draw in the league phase of the competition and are currently in 25th spot.

In other fixtures champions Paris Saint-Germain came from behind to beat Barcelona 2-1 in Spain, AS Monaco held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw, Borussia Dortmund hammered Bilbao 4-1, Napoli pipped Sporting Lisbon 2-1 and Villarreal and Juventus settled for a 2-2 draw.



