NPFL Threatens To Sanction Warri Wolves Over Aluma’s Suspension

Warri Wolves have been queried by the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, following the suspension of its head coach Napoleon Aluma.

The NPFL in a letter to Warri Wolves signed by its Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, mandated the club to ensure full compliance by submitting its contract with all of the club’s technical and management officials.

“Information reaching us from the media space suggest that the Delta State Sports Commission has suspended your head coach Mr Napoleon Aluma with immediate effect,” reads the letter.

The NPFL cited its Frameworks and Rules for 2025/26 in demanding compliance by Warri Wolves, stating that “you are aware that the framework and rules of the NPFL 2025/2026 season , Section B, article 6 and 11, clearly states the requirements for engagement and procedure for registration of contracts for all club officials.

“You are however in breach of these sections as Warri Wolves FC have not submitted the contracts of its officials to the League Board. You are hereby requested to within twenty-four hours of receiving this letter, submit all relevant contracts of your technical team, including that of the assumed suspended head coach, Mr Napoleon Aluma to the Secretariat of the NPFL”.

The NPFL warned that the club may have to play its future matches without a bench on account of failure to comply with the directive.

“Note that failure to comply with this instruction will lead to the restriction of your technical team from accessing the technical area in future NPFL matches”, the club was warned.



